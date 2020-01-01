I had already tried other tools, so when I started using Softr, it was clear immediately that the capabilities were beyond what I found elsewhere. Yohei Nakajima General Partner, Untapped Capital

Softr helps you take action on your ideas quickly by allowing you to leverage your Airtable data and build powerful websites and web apps. I was blown away by how user-friendly and well-documented the entire product was! I was able to create an app within hours without any external help. Karthik Puvvada (KP) Program Director, On Deck No-Code Fellowship

Softr’s ease and speed of use is it’s standout characteristic. No tool is faster to create with. Although there is limited design customizability, this should be viewed as a strength of Softr as it acts as a positive restraint to help you ship things more quickly than you ordinarily would. Max Haining Founder, 100DaysOfNoCode

They say that if you can’t explain it in a simple way, you don’t understand it well enough. I say the same thing about any software. If you can’t figure it out in the first 10 min by yourself without any tutorial, it’s probably not for you. Since the first moment we discovered Softr, we started the work. Akiki Rachid COO, Bookzdoctr Inc

It took me one day to build the product, learn the integrations, and see how the customer service acts. I was completely flashed that it is so easy, and that everything is working really well. So, I quickly decided 3 weeks later to set up our main page and transferred it to Softr. Sabine Wildemann Co-Founder, KidsCircle

I have been impressed with the flexibility of Softr. The ability to pull data from different Airtable bases into different blocks and display them on one page was one of the main reasons I chose Softr. Dan Smith Director, DS Automotive

As a small business, we needed to use a tool that could grow with us, and we feel that this is what Softr offers us. After wasting time and money trying every web builder under the sun, Softr came to save the day. We cannot recommend this platform enough – it's perfect, easy to use even for a non-technical person like me. Lucia Borraccino Founder, Nanny Network

I like the diversity of templates that are available and the thoughtfulness that has been taken in making the building process as simple as possible for non-coders. Kwaku Dapaah-Danquah Entrepreneurship Manager, YSYS

I used Softr to build the MVP for my company www.tallsize.com.When I discovered how easy it was to use Softr to create a frontend interface for our users, my mind was blown!!! It was so easy to set up that I literally launched my site in a single weekend. Their support team was incredible throughout this journey and the ability to customize everything the way I wanted was very intuitive and easy to accomplish. Nicole Murphy Founder, Tall Size

I have been using Softr for a few months now, and the list of new features & improvements is PHENOMENAL. A no-brainer pick for now and a really good bet for the future! Nic Touron Founder, ToolMeUp

With Softr, I’m able to create beautifully intuitive and responsive front-ends that integrate directly with Airtable and Stripe. Softr allows me to create and iterate at least twice as fast as traditional web platforms. Connor Gustafson Founder, LendingApp